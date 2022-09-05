Teacher’s Day: Anu Aggarwal Recalls An Interesting Incident That Happened With Her Monk-Teacher

Teachers’ Day is celebrated all over the world on September 5 on the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On the day the contribution of educators in different walks of life is commemorated for their contribution to building a society. Actor turned Yoga Expert Anu Aggarwal, who became a household name after ‘Aashiqui’, also plans to celebrate the day. She shares the one important lesson that she has learnt from her teacher in school or college that has stayed with her to date.

“I was studying yoga in which there was a test on what we had studied about the history of yoga and how it began on earth. When the results came out our monk-teacher held out my test sheet and flagged it to all the students, 96% of which were foreigners, from different parts of the world,” Aggarwal smiles as she recalls the incident.

She then adds, “He further told everyone to read my paper and learn how to answer questions. This was so motivating for me to do even better.”

As a Yoga teacher herself, Aggarwal now wants to not just heal her students but guide them towards positivity and peace.