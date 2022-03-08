Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Tamil Director Bala And Muthumalar End Marriage After 18 Years

Tamil director Bala and his wife Muthumalar got divorced on March 5. Prarthana, their baby girl, is the couple's first child.

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 9:15 pm

Tamil Filmmaker Bala and his wife Muthumalar (also known as Malar) got divorced by mutual consent in a family court on March 5. They were reportedly separated for four years. Both of them have a daughter together. The duo has not released any official statement on the matter as of yet.

Disagreements between director Bala and Malar reportedly arose several years ago. They had separated amicably four years ago as a result of this.

The two got married in a traditional ceremony on July 5, 2004 in Madurai. They decided to call it quits after 18 years of marriage.

Bala's most recent professional project was the romantic drama film ‘Varmaa’. The film was a remake of Sandeep Vanga's 2017 film ‘Arjun Reddy’. The original film, which starred Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury, was a huge box office success.

Bala is currently reportedly preparing for the release of his upcoming film with actor Suriya. The upcoming film will be the artists' third collaboration. Bala and Suriya previously collaborated on the films ‘Nandha’ and ‘Puthamagan’.

The cast and crew are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected that actor Jyothika will play the female protagonist in the upcoming film. GV Prakash Kumar, an acclaimed music composer, provides the film's music score, which is produced by 2D Entertainment. The film's title has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to hit theatres soon.

