‘Spiderhead’ On Netflix To ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ On Amazon Prime Video – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

This week, a lot of fresh content is lined up for OTT viewers. Some are originals, while some shows return for a new season. ‘Spiderhead’ and ‘She 2’ on Netflix to ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ on Amazon Prime Video to ‘Masoom’ on Disney+ Hotstar - a lot of shows and films have made their way to various OTT platforms this week.

Here are the top 5 releases on OTT this week:

‘Suzhal: The Vortex’

Series Creator: Pushkar–Gayathri

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, Harish Uthaman, Sriya Reddy

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The crime thriller ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ goes beyond the routine process of investigation in any police case. The show promises to shake up the cultural and societal fabric when a crime hits a small town in India. It is set against the backdrop of a unique micro-festival, which is laden with ancient myths that collide with the troubling present scenario. Slowly and steadily the audience gets drawn into the eye of the storm.

‘Spiderhead’

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich, BeBe Bettencourt, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, Joey Vieira, Daniel Reader, Ron Smyck, Stephen Tongun, Charles Parnell, Nathan Jones

Where To Watch: Netflix

In the near future, convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their sentences. Two convicts living in this near-future society grapple with their pasts while being trapped in the facility that experiments on the inmates using emotion-altering drugs. The prison is run by prison overseer Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth). Inmate Jeff (Miles Teller) comes to care for another prisoner, Lizzy, and tries to outmanoeuvre the experiments of the prison to save her.

‘She 2’

Series Creator: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Saqib Ayub, Vishesh Sagar, Sandeep Sridhar Dhabale, Paritosh Sand, Shivani Rangole, Monika Dabade, Suhita Thatte, Sandeep Dhabale, Dhruv Thukral

Where To Watch: Netflix

‘She’ follows the story of a poor female constable in the Indian Police Force who has been inducted into the Anti-Narcotics Group to fight a major drug lord. As a part of the mission, Bhumika (Aditi Pohankar) goes undercover as a prostitute in Mumbai city. Meanwhile, at home, Bhumika has to fight off her drunk husband and work on finalizing her divorce with him. She is the sole earning person in her family, with her mother battling an illness and her sister studying in college. The show depicts the idea that a woman’s body can work well to control her surroundings. The new season allows Bhumika to take control over her life finally.

‘Masoom’

Director: Mihir Desai

Cast: Boman Irani, Samara Tijori, Manjari Fadnis, Upasana Singh, Manu Rishi, Veer Rajwant Singh, Saariika Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Nikhil Nair, Akashdeep Arora, Jobanpreet Singh

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Sana Kapoor (Samara Tijori) returns home to a small town in Punjab following the news that her mother, who had been suffering from a long illness, has died after falling over from the bed and striking her head on the floor at the family home. Haunted by flashbacks from an incident in her childhood, she's convinced her father (Boman Irani) had something to do with her mother's death, and her family is torn by suspicion and grief.

‘Salt City’

Director: Rishabh Anupam Sahay

Cast: Piyush Mishra, Divyenndu, Gauahar Khan, Navni Parihar, Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri, Jitin Gulati, Esha Chopra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Monica Chaudhary

Where To Watch: Sony LIV

'Salt City' follows the Bajpai family as they navigate the strains that life in a major city places on their relationships. The plot centres around five brothers and how their lives intersect, revealing their history and revealing their future. Their adventures make them aware of their harsh realities, pushing them to face them without fear and eventually making them grow closer to each other.