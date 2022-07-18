Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Hits Back At 'Intellectuals, Acquaintances' For Tagging Her As 'Gold Digger'

Actress Sushmita Sen slams trolls that label her a "gold digger" after confirming her relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi.

Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 10:17 am

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has hit back at those who called her a "gold digger" after her news of dating IPL founder Lalit Modi went viral.

Sen, who is currently vacationing with her daughters Renee and Alisah, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in an infinity pool. Her back is towards the camera, while a picturesque view of the sea and the sky can be seen.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience... I love how nature merges all it's creation to experience oneness... and just how divided we are, when we break that balance."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Lalit Modi Sushmita Sen IPL Chairman Bollywood Actress Actress Sushmita Sen IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Celebrity Couple Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Kaali’: Celebs Open Up About The Ongoing Controversy Around Leena Manimekalai’s Documentary’s Poster

‘Kaali’: Celebs Open Up About The Ongoing Controversy Around Leena Manimekalai’s Documentary’s Poster

'The Miniaturist Of Junagadh': A Mosaic Of Silence

'The Miniaturist Of Junagadh': A Mosaic Of Silence