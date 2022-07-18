Sushmita Sen Hits Back At 'Intellectuals, Acquaintances' For Tagging Her As 'Gold Digger'

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has hit back at those who called her a "gold digger" after her news of dating IPL founder Lalit Modi went viral.

Sen, who is currently vacationing with her daughters Renee and Alisah, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in an infinity pool. Her back is towards the camera, while a picturesque view of the sea and the sky can be seen.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience... I love how nature merges all it's creation to experience oneness... and just how divided we are, when we break that balance."

[With Inputs from IANS]