Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on Thursday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately look into the CBI probe on the actor's death that has been going on since 2020. She shared a video on her Instagram handle where she said that it’s been 45 months since her brother's demise but still they haven't received any update from the investigating agency. Shweta also said that PM Modi's help will not only fasten the investigation but will also provide relief to “howling hearts” who want to know the truth.
Shweta Singh Kirti started her video greeting everyone with ''namaste'' and continued, ''I am recording this message for our Prime Minister Modi ji. I wanted to bring to your attention that this is the 45th month of Bhai’s passing away and we still don’t know any updates on the investigation that is being conducted by the CBI. I would highly request your intervention into the matter because as a family and as a country, we are grappling with so many answered questions in this case''.
She added, “Your attention will really help us to get to know where the CBI has reached in its investigation. It will even help us to inculcate the faith within our judiciary system. It will really bring peace to a lot of howling hearts who have been looking for some kind of relief, answers, who want to know the truth, what happened that day on 14th of June. Thank you''.
This is not the first time Shweta has urged Modi. Earlier too she appealed to the Prime Minister demanding justice for her late brother. Since SSR's death, she has been urging the people to stand together and demand an unbiased CBI investigation.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai. After the initial investigation, Mumbai Police said that Rajput died by suicide, but his family and friends claimed that it was not suicide. There were many theories on his death. His family lodged a complaint in Patna, Bihar and demanded a CBI probe into the case. The agency is still investigating it but there has been no conclusion yet.