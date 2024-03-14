Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on Thursday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately look into the CBI probe on the actor's death that has been going on since 2020. She shared a video on her Instagram handle where she said that it’s been 45 months since her brother's demise but still they haven't received any update from the investigating agency. Shweta also said that PM Modi's help will not only fasten the investigation but will also provide relief to “howling hearts” who want to know the truth.