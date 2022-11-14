Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Subuhii Joshii On Her Character In 'Bigg Buzz': I Have Never Done This Kind Of Role Before

Subuhii Joshii is currently seen in the reality show 'Bigg Buzz'. The actress talked about her part in the show and spoke about donning a completely desi look for the first time.

Subuhii Joshii
Subuhii Joshii Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 6:30 pm

Actress Subuhii Joshii is currently seen in the reality show 'Bigg Buzz' that features actor Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. The actress talked about her part in the show who is a housemaid Bimla from Bihar and spoke about donning a completely desi look for the first time by wearing a sari with her head covered and a red bindi. 

She said: "I am in love with Bimla who is actually the househelp of Krushna Abhishek in the show. I have never done this kind of role before, and, in this show, whenever we are introducing a new character we decide that quite fast. Thus, I only got one night to prepare and saw lots of youtube videos to understand the Bhojpuri dialect."

The actress, who was last seen in 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' shared about preparing for her role and how she got into the skin of her character.

"I also took help from one of my friends who is from Bihar. It was pretty nerve-wracking as I was rehearsing in my head until right before the final shot, but I am happy that everything went well. I have also got a lot of praise from the cast-crew. I even surprised myself by being able to pull off this kind of performance."

'Bigg Buzz' streams on Voot.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Subuhii Joshii TV Actress Subuhii Joshii Bigg Buzz Subuhii Joshii Bigg Buzz Reality TV OTT Voot Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms