Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
SS Rajamouli To Collaborate With Allu Arjun For A New Project

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is preparing for the release of 'RRR', will collaborate with actor Allu Arjun for a new project.

SS Rajamouli (left) and Allu Arjun (right) IMDb

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 11:51 pm

Actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in 'Pushpa: The Rise', is said to team up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for an upcoming project. The actor is said to have been cast as the lead in Rajamouli's massive project, marking the duo's first collaboration. However, no official announcement has yet been made.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, is said to have already drafted the project's basic concept. Rajamouli will collaborate with actor Mahesh Babu shortly after 'RRR', and his project with Allu Arjun would begin post the completion of Mahesh Babu's film.

Rajamouli's next project starring Mahesh babu will be a jungle adventure. The film is set to begin production next year and will be shot over the course of a year and a half in a variety of locations, including the dense African jungle.

According to a source close to the development, "The lockdown gave enough time to both SS Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra Prasad to revisit their ideas and bring them to the writing pad. There’s a subject with them that warrants the presence of Allu Arjun, and they have had two to three meetings with the Icon Star already."

Things are still in the early stages, but the two titans are ecstatic to work together on a feature film.

The source further added, "It will be their first film together, and be assured, the outcome will be special. Rajamouli has worked with stars and presented them to the Pan India audience, this would be the first time when he will work with an actor with an already established Pan India presence. While things are far away, this film is in the front runner of being Rajamouli’s next after the Mahesh film."

The yet untitled film will received an official announcement only after the completion of Mahesh Babu's film.

According to reports, actress Alia Bhatt is most likely to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in Rajamouli's upcoming jungle adventure.

