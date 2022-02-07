SRK Seen Reading Dua At Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites, Netizens Say ‘Best Example Of Secular India’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's last rituals were performed on Sunday evening at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. She was buried with full state honours. Netizens are also reacting to a viral picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani, offering their last respect to the megastar.

Thousands of teary-eyed fans were joined by dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, in paying their last respects to India's Nightingale.

While several photos from Mangeshkar's burial have circulated on social media, one in particular, has captured everyone's attention: Shah Rukh Khan. The celebrity, who has not been seen in public in a long time, was seen with his manager Poonam Damania. After caressing Mangeshkar's feet, SRK not only paid floral homage to her but also uttered a prayer for her. The photo has since gone viral on social media.

Fans were utterly blown away and moved by Shah Rukh Khan's gesture. While some admirers dubbed it the "picture of the day," others stated that SRK's gesture exemplifies why he is known as "King Khan." Fans are understandably moved by Shah Rukh Khan's generosity. “Not Picture of the day, Not Picture of the Month, Not Picture of the Year - It’s Picture of the Lifetime! Shah Rukh Khan Sir Haters ki Toh Patt gayi Aaj. @iamsrk You are True King for a reason. #ShahRukhKhan at the Funeral of #LataMangeshkar #LataDidi," one of the fans Tweeted.

For the uninformed, Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been confined for the previous 28 days. Dr. Pratit Samdani, the veteran singer's doctor, released a statement revealing that she died as a result of multiple organ failure. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.