Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

SRK Seen Reading Dua At Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites, Netizens Say ‘Best Example Of Secular India’

For those who are unaware, this was SRK's first public appearance since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a narcotics case late last year.

SRK Seen Reading Dua At Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites, Netizens Say ‘Best Example Of Secular India’
SRK makes dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 2:01 pm

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's last rituals were performed on Sunday evening at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. She was buried with full state honours. Netizens are also reacting to a viral picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani, offering their last respect to the megastar.

Thousands of teary-eyed fans were joined by dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, in paying their last respects to India's Nightingale.

While several photos from Mangeshkar's burial have circulated on social media, one in particular, has captured everyone's attention: Shah Rukh Khan. The celebrity, who has not been seen in public in a long time, was seen with his manager Poonam Damania. After caressing Mangeshkar's feet, SRK not only paid floral homage to her but also uttered a prayer for her. The photo has since gone viral on social media.

Fans were utterly blown away and moved by Shah Rukh Khan's gesture. While some admirers dubbed it the "picture of the day," others stated that SRK's gesture exemplifies why he is known as "King Khan." Fans are understandably moved by Shah Rukh Khan's generosity. “Not Picture of the day, Not Picture of the Month, Not Picture of the Year - It’s Picture of the Lifetime! Shah Rukh Khan Sir Haters ki Toh Patt gayi Aaj. @iamsrk You are True King for a reason. #ShahRukhKhan at the Funeral of #LataMangeshkar #LataDidi," one of the fans Tweeted.

For the uninformed, Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been confined for the previous 28 days. Dr. Pratit Samdani, the veteran singer's doctor, released a statement revealing that she died as a result of multiple organ failure. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar Death Lata Mangeshkar Dies Lata Mangeshkar 1929-2022 State Funeral Bollywood Actor Playback Singer Actor/Actress Bollywood News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar’s Most Popular Songs From The 1940s

Lata Mangeshkar’s Most Popular Songs From The 1940s

Watch: Karishma Tanna Grooves To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' At Her Reception

Karishma Tanna Proposed Varun Bangera On Wedding Day; See Pics

From Amitabh Bachchan To Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood Actors Congratulate Indian U-19 Cricket Team

Sunil Grover Was Looked After By Salman Khan’s Doctors After Heart Surgery

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets

China's Wang Shanshan and team celebrates after winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Mumbai.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea 3-2 In Final, Bag 9th Title