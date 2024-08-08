South Cinema

'Vettaiyan': Fahadh Faasil's First Look From The Rajinikanth Starrer Unveiled On His Birthday - Check Poster Inside

The makers of 'Vettaiyan' have shared the first-look poster of Fahadh Faasil from the movie. The actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today.

Fahadh Faasil in Vettaiyan
Fahadh Faasil in 'Vettaiyan' Photo: X
info_icon

Popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil turned a year older today. The actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of ‘Vettaiyan’ shared the first-look poster of Faasil from the movie. The poster has become the talk of the town, and fans are excited to see the actor’s look from the much-anticipated release.

Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), Lyca Productions shared the first-look poster of Fahadh Faasil from ‘Vettaiyan.’ The actor was seen standing behind a tree waving at someone. He wore a green floral printed shirt and had a backpack on his back. His hair was neatly combed in a slick back hairstyle. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “Team VETTAIYAN… wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success. #HBDFahadhFaasil #FahadhFaasil #VETTAIYAN.”

Take a look at the first-look poster of Fahadh Faasil here.

The poster has fetched over 7K likes. Fans took to the comment section to wish the actor on his birthday and express how excited they were for ‘Vettaiyan.’ Reacting to the poster, one fan said, “Finally something to cheer regarding #Vettaiyan updates...Snap of Fahadh Faasil on his birthday, definitely from movie sets.” A second fan mentioned, “The GOAT of Mollywood. Happy birthday sir.” A third fan commented, “Waiting to see Thalaivar - Fahadh combo.”

‘Vettaiyan’ grabbed attention when a picture of Faasil with Rajinikanth from the sets of the movie went viral. Last month, the production house shared an image of Faasil from the dubbing studio.

According to reports, Faasil will be seen in a comic role in ‘Vettaiyan’, while Rajinikanth will play a police officer. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in key roles. This TJ Gnanavel directorial will be released on October 10.

