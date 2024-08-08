Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), Lyca Productions shared the first-look poster of Fahadh Faasil from ‘Vettaiyan.’ The actor was seen standing behind a tree waving at someone. He wore a green floral printed shirt and had a backpack on his back. His hair was neatly combed in a slick back hairstyle. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “Team VETTAIYAN… wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success. #HBDFahadhFaasil #FahadhFaasil #VETTAIYAN.”