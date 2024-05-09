'BrahmaAnandam': Brahmanandam And Son Raja Goutham To Collaborate On A Hilarious Entertainer

Within the film’s familial narrative, the real-life father and son will step into the roles of grandfather and grandson, making for an intriguing twist. As reported by Gulte, the film will revolve around the playful dynamics between Goutham’s self-centered and sarcastic grandson character, and Brahmanandam’s compassionate grandfather persona. The contrasting personas of these two characters promise a rollercoaster of hilarity and heartfelt emotion.