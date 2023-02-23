Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sonakshi Sinha Is Chuffed With Response To Her OTT Series 'Dahaad' At Berlinale

Home Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Is Chuffed With Response To Her OTT Series 'Dahaad' At Berlinale

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will be soon seen playing a cop in the streaming series 'Dahaad', is elated with the response that her series received during its premiere at the ongoing edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 8:55 pm

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will be soon seen playing a cop in the streaming series 'Dahaad', is elated with the response that her series received during its premiere at the ongoing edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)


'Dahaad' is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of a cop named Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi Sinha) who is in pursuit of a killer. It also features a talented ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Reacting to the response received at the prestigious film festival, the actress said: "I am truly overwhelmed by the response 'Dahaad' has received at the Berlin Film Festival. It's a proud moment for me to be part of this amazing series, and I'm thrilled to see the audience's reaction to my character, Anjali Bhaati. She is a superwoman who has an undying fire in her that motivates her to be the fearless person she is."

She further spoke about making her foray in the digital medium: "This is my first venture into the digital space as well as my first time attending a film festival, and it's been a fantastic experience. I am really thankful to Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for making me portray this superwoman on screen. Being at the Berlin Film Festival and witnessing the audience's reaction to the series has been an unforgettable experience. I'm touched by the love and appreciation shown by the viewers, and it has only motivated me to keep working harder and exploring new avenues."

The series, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, has been directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

Apart from 'Dahaad', Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen in another OTT project, 'Heeramandi' directed by the master of aesthetics, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Related stories

Sonakshi Sinha Named PETA Person Of The Year 2022

'Bhediya' Screening: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Fashionable Side, Sonakshi Sinha Comes With Rumoured Boyfriend

Sonakshi Sinha: Took Me Two Months To Gain Weight, A Year To Lose It

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonakshi Sinha Actor/Actress Dahaad Berlin International Film Festival Vijay Varma Gulshan Devaiah Sohum Shah Crime Thriller
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her