Sonakshi Sinha Dispels Pregnancy Rumours After Marriage: As Soon As I Step Out, People Think I Am Pregnant

Sonakshi Sinha has addressed the rumours of her pregnancy. It was rumoured that she is expecting her first child after she was seen leaving the hospital.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen stepping out of the hospital as her father Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalized. While the actor visited the hospital to check up on her father, some netizens took to social media to comment that she visited the hospital because she is expecting her first child with Zaheer Iqbal. In a recent interview, the actor has finally broken her silence on the rumours of her pregnancy.

Speaking to Times Now, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about how her life has changed after she married Zaheer Iqbal. She mentioned that there has been no significant change in her life after her wedding. She said, “The beauty of it is that I am feeling pretty much the same. I am happy that my life was so set before the wedding, and I am back at it. I am very happy to be back at work.”

In the same conversation, Sinha addressed the pregnancy rumours. She quashed the rumours and said, “The only change is ab hum hospital nahi ja sakte kyunki jaise hi aap niklo logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho. That's the only difference. (The only change is that now I can't go to the hospital because as soon as you step out, people think you are pregnant)”

After dating each other for seven years, Sinha and Iqbal tied the knot on June 23. They opted for an intimate affair with their friends and family and got married at their house in a civil union. Sharing the pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

The couple also hosted a star-studded reception following their wedding at Mumbai’s Bastian. They had shared the screen in ‘Double XL.’

