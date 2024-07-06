After dating each other for seven years, Sinha and Iqbal tied the knot on June 23. They opted for an intimate affair with their friends and family and got married at their house in a civil union. Sharing the pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024.”