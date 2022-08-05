Some People Are Very Attached To Their Film, Some Are Not: Kareena Kapoor On Failure Of Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently reacted to the failure of her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Shamshera'. She says that every actor’s attachment to the film is different. “I am nobody to talk about a particular film because (a) I haven’t seen the film. And (b) I think everybody operates differently. Everybody, kind of, treats and takes their film very differently. As I said, some people are very attached and some people are not," she told India Today.

“So, it is a very individualistic kind of thing. Every actor operates and comes from a different area and every director does. To comment on that would be very wrong on my part,” she added.

Ranbir Kapoor made a comeback on the silver screen after four years with 'Shamshera'. The YRF film has been directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame. Set in British India, the period drama also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

The film failed to make a mark at the box office and was declared a flop after its release. The film has collected a shade over Rs. 40 crores and was made at a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, reports Indian Express.

In the meantime, Kareena, who is gearing up for her next big film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan, revealed in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7 that she barely watches her movies upon release, unlike her peers in the industry. While host Karan Johar agreed to her confession, Aamir was left pleading that she needs to watch Laal Singh Chaddha or else he’ll be heartbroken.

An official Hindi adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.