Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Some People Are Very Attached To Their Film, Some Are Not: Kareena Kapoor On Failure Of Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently reacted to the failure of her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Shamshera'. She says that every actor’s attachment to the film is different.

undefined
Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 11:21 am

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently reacted to the failure of her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Shamshera'. She says that every actor’s attachment to the film is different. “I am nobody to talk about a particular film because (a) I haven’t seen the film. And (b) I think everybody operates differently. Everybody, kind of, treats and takes their film very differently. As I said, some people are very attached and some people are not," she told India Today.

“So, it is a very individualistic kind of thing. Every actor operates and comes from a different area and every director does. To comment on that would be very wrong on my part,” she added.

Ranbir Kapoor made a comeback on the silver screen after four years with 'Shamshera'. The YRF film has been directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame. Set in British India, the period drama also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Related stories

Kareena Kapoor Trolled For Calling Forrest Gump An 'Elitist, Classist Film'

Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Demand Rs 12 Crore To Play Sita? Actress Says 'I Wasn't The Choice For The Film’

The film failed to make a mark at the box office and was declared a flop after its release. The film has collected a shade over Rs. 40 crores and was made at a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, reports Indian Express.

In the meantime, Kareena, who is gearing up for her next big film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan, revealed in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7 that she barely watches her movies upon release, unlike her peers in the industry. While host Karan Johar agreed to her confession, Aamir was left pleading that she needs to watch Laal Singh Chaddha or else he’ll be heartbroken.

An official Hindi adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Art And Entertainment Bollywood Indian Cinema Films: Bans And Controversies Movies Short Films Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case