When asked about what she learnt from the late actor-director, Kalra highlighted his advice of always giving it her 100 per cent effort. She went on to recall the time Kaushik asked her ‘how much more than 100 per cent can you give?’ Those words, she said, will always be remembered by her. She added, “Another aspect, I won’t call it a lesson but a reminder, is his childlike heart and enthusiasm, even at his age. It felt like he was shooting for the first time with such enthusiasm and excitement during ‘Kaagaz 2.’ It’s a reminder to always maintain the awe and wonder of a child, experiencing everything as if it’s for the first time.”