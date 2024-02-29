The death of renowned actor Satish Kaushik is still deeply felt by his fans as well as the film industry. His passing at the age of 66 came as a shock to many. Now, almost a year after the actor’s unfortunate demise, the trailer for his last film, ‘Kaagaz 2,’ was unveiled.
Actress Smriti Kalra, who has shared screen space with the late actor, warmly reminisced about her experience of working with him.
She told ETimes, “Working with him as I mentioned earlier, is akin to a potter shaping clay. He assisted me in shaping my character, Tanisha. Just being around experienced individuals allows for subconscious learning. Yes, I have learned a lot from him. The experience of working with Satish Kaushik sir is unlike that of a father figure who reprimands and pushes you forward. It’s more supportive and nurturing.”
When asked about what she learnt from the late actor-director, Kalra highlighted his advice of always giving it her 100 per cent effort. She went on to recall the time Kaushik asked her ‘how much more than 100 per cent can you give?’ Those words, she said, will always be remembered by her. She added, “Another aspect, I won’t call it a lesson but a reminder, is his childlike heart and enthusiasm, even at his age. It felt like he was shooting for the first time with such enthusiasm and excitement during ‘Kaagaz 2.’ It’s a reminder to always maintain the awe and wonder of a child, experiencing everything as if it’s for the first time.”
Alongside the two, ‘Kaagaz 2’ features an impressive ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Neena Gupta.
Just recently, on the evening of February 27, a special screening of the film took place in Mumbai. It was graced by the likes of Satish Kaushik’s wife, Shashi Kaushik, and their daughter, Vanshika. Anupam Kher, a close friend of the late actor as well as a co-actor in the film, was also present at the event.