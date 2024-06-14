According to the announcement, ‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The post has fetched over 21K likes. Reacting to the post, fans took to the comments to mention how excited they were for the release of this film. Some also predicted that the movie would break records at the box office. One fan wrote, “AFTER SINGHAM AGAIN RELEASE REPORT ROHIT SIR BE LIKE: PAISE HI PAISE HONGE.” A second fan mentioned, “Eagerly waiting for this blast sir...” A third fan commented, “Iss saal ki blockbuster movie hogi.”