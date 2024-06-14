Art & Entertainment

'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty Unveils New Release Window Of This Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone Starrer - Details Inside

Rohit Shetty has revealed the new release window of 'Singham Again.' The movie is now slated to release on Diwali.

'Singham Again' poster Photo: Instagram
After two successful movies in the ‘Singham’ franchise, the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024 in Bollywood. The third film ‘Singham Again’ stars an ensemble of actors who will be a part of this cop universe. The release window of this film has been finally unveiled and fans cannot keep calm.

Taking to his Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared a poster of ‘Singham Again’ and revealed the release window. The red coloured poster shows the face of a lion in a fire silhouette along with the confirmed list of actors who are a part of the film. The poster revealed that the film has, now, been slated to release on Diwali 2024. The director wrote, “Sher aatank machata hai, zakhmi sher tabahi! See you in the cinemas once again this Diwali!”

Take a look at the announcement of the release of ‘Singham Again’ here.

According to the announcement, ‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The post has fetched over 21K likes. Reacting to the post, fans took to the comments to mention how excited they were for the release of this film. Some also predicted that the movie would break records at the box office. One fan wrote, “AFTER SINGHAM AGAIN RELEASE REPORT ROHIT SIR BE LIKE: PAISE HI PAISE HONGE.” A second fan mentioned, “Eagerly waiting for this blast sir...” A third fan commented, “Iss saal ki blockbuster movie hogi.”

Earlier, ‘Singham Again’ was supposed to be released on Independence Day, August 15. However, this date clashed with the release of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa 2.’ The film is still under production and the makers recently wrapped up the Kashmir leg of the shoot.

