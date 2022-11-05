Sidharth Sagar: People Like Ratan Tata, Jim Carrey, Sadhguru Inspire Me

Sidharth Sagar says that he has always believed in paving his own path, rather than emulating one of a role model. He says that there are people who he looks up to, but he has learnt from their work, rather than copying their journey.

“I don’t have a role model but there are people who have inspired me like The Great Mr Ratan Tata, his calmness, his gratitude towards life, his selfless work for the society has touched me. Then there is the great actor Mr.Jim Carrey, his great work as an actor, his struggles in life, and enlightenment is truly motivating. Then, of course, the great guru Sadhguru, his wisdom, his clarity of vision, his effortless effort for the society is divine,” he says.

He adds, “Role model is an imitation, I love to imitate people on stage and as soon as I leave the stage I drop the character there itself. When you have role model, you try to be like him or her, you walk like them, you talk like them because you want to be like them. It’s better to learn from them, what made them a legend and find out your true self in the process, your true being. Once you know yourself, you can do all of it in your own beautiful way. Love your role model, be grateful for their existence, but don’t try to copy them.”

Meanwhile, he says that instead on focussing on motivating yourself to do something, try and fall in love with it. “I don’t motivate myself ever for anything. I wanted to sing and I was told never to sing as it was unpleasant for people around to hear me singing! However, I am still learning. I just fell in love with singing, and the same is true for acting. Love is the Mantra to all what you want because, with time, every individual loses motivation. But love is permanent,” he says.

“For me, success is when you are at peace and full of gratitude with what you have and you give your best to every opportunity coming up to you in life. There are no achievements for me, it is only the beauty of learning and experiencing the divinity life has, only the state of selflessness can make you aware of the dilemma of achievements, goals, targets and benchmarks. A rose, or a lotus has no goals or benchmarks, it enjoys the experience of being a part of this existence, it’s flowering, blooming and there is fragrance all around,” concludes Sidharth Sagar.