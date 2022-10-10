Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Seerat Kapoor On World Mental Health Day: Issues That Go Untreated Can Significantly Affect Lives Of Those Around You

Actress Seerat Kapoor has spoken up about the importance of maintaining good mental health on this World Mental Health Day.

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 1:04 pm

Bollywood has produced some excellent films over the years that emphasise the value of mental health. Many celebrities have spoken out about mental health and the sometimes-urgent need for support. If celebs speak up about mental health, then it gives the common people more power to come out and talk freely about the issues and traumas they’ve faced. World Mental Health Day is celebrated across the world to create awareness about the same.

On World Mental Health Day today, actress Seerat Kapoor discusses the significance of mental health. "Individually, it's critical that we put our mental health first. Mental health issues that go untreated can significantly affect not only your life but also the lives of those around you. To express these deepest emotions requires a great deal of courage and strength. Becoming someone's support system and listening ear should be normalised. My love to all"

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor will debut with ‘Maarrich’, opposite Tushar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is set to be released on December 9.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mental Health World Mental Health Day Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Actress Seerat Kapoor Mumbai Bombay India
