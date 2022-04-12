Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Sanjay Dutt Has The Best Wedding Advice For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

‘KGF’ actor Sanjay Dutt was asked about the much-in-news Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding. Read on to find out what was Dutt’s advice to the couple.

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 6:16 pm

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been busy promoting his upcoming flick ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The film has actor Yash reprising his role as Rocky Bhai, and there is an immense buzz around the movie. The actor, during a recent media interaction, has spoken up about the most talked-about topic of the town right now, the wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

When Dutt was asked about the wedding, he asked the reports whether it was a confirmed thing and if it was he was very happy for them. As reported by Pinkvilla, when further prodded, speaking to the media, Dutt said, “Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy.”

Kapoor played Dutt in his biopic, ‘Sanju’. The film was a massive success and was the last film that Kapoor was seen in. Dutt has been seen bonding with Kapoor quite often ever since. Talking about a piece of wedding advice, at the conference, Dutt said, “I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead.”

Coming to talk of the wedding, there have been numerous things spoken up about the wedding. While the houses of Kapoors and Bhatts have been decked up, and so has the RK Studios, where reportedly the wedding would happen, there has been no official confirmation from anyone about the wedding. On the contrary, there have been reports floating on social media since the morning that the wedding has been postponed.

As per the previous reports, Kapoor and Bhatt are going to get hitched on April 17.

