Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks And Poised And Mystical In The First Look From 'Shaakuntalam'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has released the first look poster for her upcoming multilingual film ‘Shaakuntalam’. In the poster, the actress is depicted in a forest, surrounded by animals and birds. Dressed in a white saree and floral ornaments, she can be seen sitting on a rock, surrounded by a pitcher.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the poster. The Gunashekar directorial is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The musical score of the film is being handled by Manisharma while Shekar V Joseph is in charge of the cinematography.

‘Shaakuntalam’ is an adaptation of ‘Aadi Parva’ from the epic ‘Mahabharata’, which tells the love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyanta.

In the film, actor Dev Mohan will play King Dushyanta and Kabir Duhan Singh will play King Asura. Allu Arjun's daughter ,Allu Arha aged five, is making her acting debut with this film and will play the role of Prince Bharata.

Prabhu was last seen in the song 'Oo antava' in the Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'. 'Arrangements of Love,' directed by Philip John, will also feature her. The film is based on an Indian author's novel, Timeri N Murari. 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal,' directed by Vignesh Shivan, will also feature her. The film also features Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.