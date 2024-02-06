'Saltburn' Actor Jacob Elordi To Reportedly Face Police Investigation In Australia? Here's What Happened

Hollywood Heartthrob, Jacob Elordi, is currently under police investigation for an alleged assault on Joshua Fox, a staff member of KIIS FM.
The actor, who arrived in his home country of Australia prior to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards on the Gold Coast on February 10, found himself in a threatening confrontation with the KIIS FM employee at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney, as per the New York Post.
Elordi, 26, reportedly encountered Fox, 32, right outside the hotel where the actor was staying. Fox, known for his Instagram account ‘MAFS Funny,’ approached Elordi with questions that frustrated the latter. Soon, the verbal exchange between the two escalated into a physical altercation.
A New South Wales Police spokesperson spoke to news.com.au, stating that a man was allegedly assaulted during the meeting. “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” a statement read. It continued, “Police were told about 3:30 PM on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”
As per a report by NDTV, audio from the incident was aired, wherein Fox was heard approaching Elordi with an empty jar, pleading with him to fill it with his bathwater and “send it to the studio.” For those unversed, this is a reference to a controversial scene involving Elordi’s character in ‘Saltburn.’
The actor went on to say, “You’re kidding,” before proceeding to ask, “Are you filming?” After agreeing to stop filming, Fox said, “He kind of gets up in my face... He’s a lot taller than me. I could’ve kissed him; he was that close. I’m backed against a wall, he’s right in my face and his two boys [friends] are beside me. It was kind of scary. I’m feeling quite intimated, and Jacob demands I delete the footage.”
Fox continued to say, “He goes, ‘Go into your recently deleted. I’m thinking, if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence this encounter happened.’ So then I refused to. Jacob flips and pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat,” he continued.
The actor has not yet commented on the incident. And, whether Elordi intends to attend the upcoming AACTAs is still uncertain, despite his nomination for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Saltburn.’