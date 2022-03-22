Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case Transferred To Rajasthan High Court

Salman Khan had filed for a transfer of his Blackbuck case to Rajasthan High Court and has been granted permission.

Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case Transferred To Rajasthan High Court
Salman Khan's blackbuck case has been going on for two decades Credit: Instagram\SalmanKhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 1:45 pm

Actor Salman Khan’s legal troubles seem to be ongoing. The actor’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case has still not concluded and as per fresh reports, the case has been now been transferred to the Rajasthan High court. The case was being tried at the Jodhpur District and Sessions court. 

In a Pinkvilla report, as per ANI, the poaching case will be tried in the High Court. “1998 blackbuck poaching case | Rajasthan High Court allows the transfer petition of actor Salman Khan. The pleas relating to the actor will now be heard in the High Court,” ANI tweeted from their official handle.

Related stories

Somy Ali On Being Called Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend: No One Can See Past My Association With Him

Salman Khan Joins The Shoot Of Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

The blackbuck poaching case has been ongoing for over two decades now and has been a talking point over the years. Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur while he was shooting his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. The shooting took place at Bhagoda ki Dhani located in Kankani village near Jodhpur. Reportedly, Khan was charged under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In 2018, a trial court had awarded a five-year prison sentence, convicting him for the same. The actor had, then, challenged this petition in the sessions court, stating that he only had air rifles with him at the time and it was impossible to kill an animal with those. However, the prosecution had argued that the actor was in possession of two firearms.  

Besides Khan, the others who were accused in the case were his co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu. They were charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and under Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. While Saif, Sonali, Neelam and Tabu were all acquitted, Khan’s is yet to be let off. Two more people - Dinesh Gawr and Dushyant – have been accused in the poaching case as well. 


 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case Jodhpur Hum Saath Saath Hain Rajasthan High Court Tabu Neelam Kothari Saif Ali Khan Salman Khan Saif Ali Khan Neelam Kothari Tabu Sonali Bendre
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

How India Can Enter ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semifinals

How India Can Enter ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semifinals