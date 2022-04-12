Saira Banu Finally Breaks Her Silence On Dilip Kumar’s Demise; Says, 'I Need Sahab So Desperately'

Dilip Kumar, the veteran actor, left a big vacuum in the hearts of his admirers, particularly his wife Saira Banu. Although he is no longer with us, his memories will live on in our hearts forever. In 2021, the legend passed away. According to recent rumours, Saira Banu has gone into a shell since Dilip Kumar's death. In an interview with a news portal, Saira Banu recently revealed that she is extremely distressed.

“I am extremely distressed; I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can't,” said Saira Banu to ETimes. She went on to also add that everything was perfect since she was doing everything cheerfully. Saira Banu further stated that she enjoys being at home with Sahab and would not leave the house till she is no longer distressed.

“I wouldn't feel lost. It is just that I need Sahab so desperately in my life,” Saira Banu told ETimes.

The veteran actress revealed that she does not socialise and only communicates with her close pals. She also expressed appreciation, saying that she considers herself fortunate that so many people care about her, but that she is currently focusing on meditation and prayer.

For the uninitiated, Dilip Kumar's career lasted five decades. Previously, the late actor was honoured at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. After receiving a full state honour in Mumbai last year, the late actor was put to rest. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, actors Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and many other celebrities had gathered to pay their respects to the icon after his demise.