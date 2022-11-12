Sai Tamhankar Talks About Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' And Its IFFI Goa Premiere

Sai Tamhankar will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown', which is set to premiere at IFFI Goa. She said working with the filmmaker is a distinction in itself for any actress.

The actress will be seen playing an integral role in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'.

When asked about her experience she said: "At first, it seemed like I was dreaming. To be a part of Madhur sir's film is a distinction in itself for any actress."

"I learnt so much from him. Even after all these years, there were still things I was able to only realise while working on India Lockdown. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity."

When asked about the film's premiere taking place at IFFI Goa, the actress said: "I couldn't have possibly wished for more. For the film to be premiering on such a revered and respected platform is a huge honour. I am so humbled by the very thought itself."

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, India Lockdown is inspired by true events. It will depict four parallel stories and the repercussions of the pandemic on the people of India. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 2.