Sahil Phull On His Role In ‘Suhaagan’: Samay And I Are Alike

Talking about joining ‘Suhaagan’, Sahil, who has been a part of shows like ‘Uttaran’, ‘Kaatelaal & Sons’ shared: “I am looking forward to embodying the complex character of Samay Shukla. He is a man of many layers, and I cannot wait for the viewers to unravel the mysteries surrounding his entry on the show.”

“Samay and I are alike; this character too is deeply rooted in his values, cherishing simplicity, and tradition despite his success in business and urban upbringing. His homecoming to Barabanki marks new developments in the journey of Bindiya, Payal, and Krishna,” he said.