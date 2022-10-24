Saanand Verma Confident That 'Thank God' Will Make His Diwali Special

Saanand Verma of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' fame, who also appears in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer', is all set for the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Thank God'.

He said: "Casting Director Shahid Hasan loved my work and he proposed my name to Indra Kumar ji. He approved my casting as he has also seen my work and liked it."

Sharing his experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra, Saanand said: "He is a gem of a person and I was delighted to work with him. I have noticed he has a very nice sense of humour, very witty and very intelligent who knows exactly what it is to be delivered."

Saanand plays a doctor in the film. "My family doctor is quite funny. His name is Motwani. So I just imagined some of his facial expressions during my act in 'Thank God' and that helped."

On how it was to work with director Indra Kumar, Verma said that his films such as 'Dil', 'Raja' and 'Beta' are all melodramatic, and then 'Dhamaal' and 'Masti' these are comedy dramas, and added: "Indra Kumar balances genres beautifully. He's got a very nice sense of humour. He improvises a lot and gives an actor a lot of freedom. He has also got this cool, calm personality and is a very passionate filmmaker who does everything with a lot of passion and conviction."

Verma is confident that 'Thank God' can be the game-changer of his career. "Diwali is the time when people are in a festive mood," he said, adding that "I'm very excited. I think 'Thank God' is going to play a huge role in my career. It's going to be a turning point. Because it's a big film with superstars like Ajay Devgn Sir."

Verma concluded by saying: "So I have a lot of expectations from this film. I'm very sure that this film will work and entertain a lot of people because it's a comedy and the backdrop is extremely interesting and people are going to have loads of fun. 'Thank God' is going to make my Diwali and every Bollywood lover's Diwali a good one."