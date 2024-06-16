Rupali Ganguly Remembers Her Father Anil Ganguly, Says He Taught Her How To Be Resilient

Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a string of childhood and some throwback unseen pictures with her 'pappa'. Along with the photos, she wrote: "I'm running out of pictures Pappa ... wish we had some more ... wish wish wish I still had u between us.... but the memories will last me till the last breath... Not a single day passes when I have not missed u ... but also not a single day passes when I miss u and you have not given me a sign that you are still watching over me ..." "The strength in me is the resilience u have taught me... my skills, my talent, my performance everything is yours Pappa ... I am what I am because of you... Happy Father's Day to the best father ever," she added.