Rupali Ganguly Remembers Her Father Anil Ganguly, Says He Taught Her How To Be Resilient

The 'Anupamaa' fame actress Rupali Ganguly remembered her late father and director Anil Ganguly, sharing that the strength in her is the resilience that he has taught her.

The 'Anupamaa' fame actress Rupali Ganguly remembered her late father and director Anil Ganguly, sharing that the strength in her is the resilience that he has taught her.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a string of childhood and some throwback unseen pictures with her 'pappa'. Along with the photos, she wrote: "I'm running out of pictures Pappa ... wish we had some more ... wish wish wish I still had u between us.... but the memories will last me till the last breath... Not a single day passes when I have not missed u ... but also not a single day passes when I miss u and you have not given me a sign that you are still watching over me ..." "The strength in me is the resilience u have taught me... my skills, my talent, my performance everything is yours Pappa ... I am what I am because of you... Happy Father's Day to the best father ever," she added.

Rupali's brother Vijay Ganguly, who is a choreographer known for 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Andhadhun', 'Stree' and 'Love Aaj Kal', dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Anil, who died in January 2016, is best known for 'Kora Kagaz', 'Tapasya', 'Trishna', 'Aanchal', 'Saaheb' and many other movies. Meanwhile, Rupali's show 'Anupamaa' is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus.

