American actress Camila Mendes is excited as her rom-com film, ‘Upgraded,’ starring Archie Renaux, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video today.
Despite doing various projects, she’s best recognized for her role as Veronica Lodge in the popular Netflix series ‘Riverdale.’ With the show now concluded with 7 seasons, Mendes now has the chance to make strides in her film career, taking on more strong and empowered female characters.
Recently, in a conversation with ETimes, the actress shared her aspirations to inspire young actresses and emphasized the significance of starlets staying true to themselves. When asked if she stumbled upon the recently released ‘The Archies,’ which saw Suhana Khan take on her iconic character of Veronica, Mendes admitted that she hasn’t had the chance to watch the Zoya Akhtar-directorial yet, “but I’m sure she (Suhana) is amazing.”
Fans of the Netflix series knew that Suhana as well as the other cast had a significant responsibility to undertake, but no one anticipated the film going downhill. With the anticipation that had built up for ‘The Archies,’ no one was prepared for all the harsh reactions and criticisms that followed its release.
Fun fact for those who might not be aware: Suhana and Camila, both, made their acting debuts in their respective film industries as Veronica Lodge!
When queried if she had any words of advice for budding actors who might be stepping into roles similar to hers in upcoming projects, the ‘Coyote Lake’ actress stated, “I think the best advice for any actor who has to take on the role that someone else has played is just to make it their own. You don’t have to set yourself to that expectation,” adding that, “When people try to recreate something, it’s not going to be authentic, so it’s just a matter of doing what feels authentic to you.”
As for Mendes’ upcoming projects, she is currently celebrating the release of ‘Upgraded,’ which can be streamed on Prime Video. She will also be starring in ‘Música,’ in which she will also be serving as an executive producer.