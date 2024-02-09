When queried if she had any words of advice for budding actors who might be stepping into roles similar to hers in upcoming projects, the ‘Coyote Lake’ actress stated, “I think the best advice for any actor who has to take on the role that someone else has played is just to make it their own. You don’t have to set yourself to that expectation,” adding that, “When people try to recreate something, it’s not going to be authentic, so it’s just a matter of doing what feels authentic to you.”