Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Tie The Knot Next Month: Reports

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who met on the sets of their 2013 film 'Fukrey' and then dated for a few years, is said to tie the knot in September end. In December 2019, Ali proposed to Richa on her birthday while on vacation in Maldives.

As reported by Pinkvilla, they will be holding two ceremonies for their wedding - one in Mumbai and another one in Delhi. However, there is no official announcement from either of the actors so far.

This is not the first time that the speculative reports of Ali and Richa’s wedding plans are making headlines. The couple was all set to get married in April 2020 but coronavirus and subsequent lockdown delayed their plans.

In an interview recently, Richa was asked about her marriage plans . “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad," she told Mashable India.

The reports of Ali and Richa’s wedding plans also made headlines in February this year. However, back then, the 'Fukrey' actor took to his official Twitter account and asked all to ‘let them do their thing’. Referring to themselves as ‘Bunty-Babli’, Ali had written, “2 saal se bunty -babli ke peechhe lagi shaadi polis. Khunnas mein karaadaali aadhi bollywood ki shaadi. lekin je dono pakad na aaye. But why? Which is kinda sweet but hey, let us do our thing.”