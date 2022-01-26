Republic Day: TV Celebs Speak Up On The Significance Of The National Holiday

Farman Haider

For most of us, Republic Day memories come from the customary school celebrations. There was something about the flag hoisting ceremony, the petals showering out of the flag while it unfolded, and the national anthem sung by hundreds of people together that made all of us feel proud and patriotic. I remember the sweet distribution and later enjoying the annual sports event. It is a major miss. The day holds a major significance in our lives and encourages us to participate to be thankful for our country, freedom fighters for making us independent and republic.

Kunal Jaisingh

Republic day is fun family time. I enjoy sitting at home with my family and enjoy watching the Republic day parade and listening to our President and Prime Minister giving speeches to the nation. Watching the Republic Day parade with family was a tradition. Having an early bath and getting ready by 8 am (even on a holiday) was so mandatory. And an analysis of the parade over lunch was a must later! The day brings in patriotic fervour and makes us think about our duties toward the nation.

Sandeep Kumaar

With a series of patriotic movies on TV, the day was a complete package of celebration. Who can forget the telecast of popular movies like 'Haqeeqat', 'Do Aankhe Barah Haath' and many such golden tales like 'Border' and 'Sainik'. Overall, if I really put all these golden moments together, we used to be excited about the tri-color decorations, flag hoisting at school, and watching the parade with the family. It was a different experience and an experience that's only in our memories now.