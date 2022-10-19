Remembering Shammi Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary: Special Line Up Of His Movies Curated To Pay Tribute To The Legend

‘Chahe Koi mujhe Junglee Kahe…Yahooo’ is one song that has stayed relevant across generations and so has the legacy of late Bollywood legend, Shammi Kapoor. Known for his charismatic personality and unmatched talent, Shammi Kapoor was one of the pioneers of ‘Kapoor Khandaan’s acting legacy and created a special place in everyone’s hearts forever.

Shammi Kapoor worked with all leading stars of even today’s times which includes Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and many more. As a tribute to his legacy on his birth anniversary on October 21, Tata Play has curated a day-long marathon of his iconic movies from the 1960’s, making his birthday even sweeter for his fans.

Here’s what’s on offer:

‘Dil Tera Deewana’

Helmed by the director of his time, B R Panthulu, introduces Shammi Kapoor as Mohan whose father decides to send him to a former army captain's house in order to discipline him. In a twist of events, not willing to follow his father’s orders, the movie follows the adventures of Mohan as he asks his friend to switch places with him.

‘Bluff Master’

Comprising a stellar starcast such as Saira Banu, and Lalita Pawar, alongside Shammi Kapoor. Bluff Master, a 1963 classic, follows the story of Ashok, a fraudster, who pretends to be rich and cheats several people. However, the movie takes a turn when he falls in love with Seema.

‘An Evening In Paris’

The 1967 movie showcases the magic of Shammi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Pran, with a swoon-worthy love story in Paris revolving around Shyam, Deepa and Shekhar - each on a quest to find love or get married. The love triangle between the three focuses on Deepa who falls in love with Shyam leading to a turn of events in Shekhar’s life who needed to marry Deepa in order to clear his debts.