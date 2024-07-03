Remember Child Actor Mickey Dhamejani From Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish'? Here's What He Is Up To Now

Remember actor Mickey Dhamejani, who played the younger version of Hrithik Roshan's character in the 2006 superhero film 'Krrish'? Want to know what he is up to now and how he looks? Mickey Dhamejani is now an eye surgeon. Mickey not only appeared in 'Krrish'. He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Ishq Vishk (2003) which was his Bollywood debut. He started his acting career with the TV show 'Gharwali Uparwali' in 2000. He was also seen in Julia Roberts' 'Eat Pray Love'. Mickey didn't continue with acting and opted for a different profession. Today, he is a successful eye surgeon and keeps on sharing videos related to eyes on social media.
Recently, he shared a reel on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Guess you've seen me before?"
He wrote, "Oh, definitely you have! I had the incredible opportunity to play Jr Krrish and work alongside a super talented cast in a film that was truly a joy to be part of (sic)''.
On his journey from being a child actor to becoming an eye surgeon, Mickey said that ''it has been nothing short of amazing'' and added, ''The transition has been filled with wonderful experiences and exceptional learnings, shaping who I am today. 🌟🎬(sic)''.
He concluded his post, ''The lessons from my acting days continue to inspire my work in eye care, and I'm grateful for every step of this unique path. I could now be a superhero to your eye care (sic)''.
The video started showing Mickey in his clinic and then there are clips of him from 'Krrish' and also pics with Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan.
Watch the video here.
Mickey has been recognised with an International Council of Ophthalmology award matching global standards and he operates in three key locations.