Remember Child Actor Mickey Dhamejani From Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish'? Here's What He Is Up To Now

Remember actor Mickey Dhamejani, who played the younger version of Hrithik Roshan's character in the 2006 superhero film 'Krrish'? Want to know what he is up to now and how he looks? Mickey Dhamejani is now an eye surgeon. Mickey not only appeared in 'Krrish'. He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Ishq Vishk (2003) which was his Bollywood debut. He started his acting career with the TV show 'Gharwali Uparwali' in 2000. He was also seen in Julia Roberts' 'Eat Pray Love'. Mickey didn't continue with acting and opted for a different profession. Today, he is a successful eye surgeon and keeps on sharing videos related to eyes on social media.