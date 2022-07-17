Rebel Wilson Kisses Girlfriend In A Selfie

Actress-comedian Rebel Wilson locked lips with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in a selfie and shared the picture on social media.

Wilson had previously posted a silly video of Agruma pushing her in a large gold swing, writing in the caption: "Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK what we're doing here, but I love every second of it!"

The couple recently enjoyed romantic jet-setting with trips to Iceland, Turkey, and London, where they attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament together, reports People.

Wilson and Agruma made their relationship Instagram official last month in a sweet post.

A source told People that the pair has been dating since January and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February.

"It's a very serious relationship, and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

Wilson has spoken out after Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery wrote a since-deleted op-ed revealing that the outlet was planning to break the news of her and Arguma's relationship first, giving her a two-day window to provide a comment before she ultimately made the announcement herself.

"Thanks for your comments; it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," Wilson wrote on Twitter after fans showed their support.

Hornery said in a subsequent column that "We mishandled steps in our approach" to covering Wilson's relationship news.

"That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace. As a gay man, I'm well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts," Hornery wrote. "The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else."

[With Inputs from IANS]