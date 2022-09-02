Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rasika Dugal Says Earlier Women-Centric Content Was Just To 'Check Box Of Feminism'

With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', actress Rasika Dugal is happy with the kind of content that is being written about women as she feels that earlier the few "women centric" films was just an act of tokenism and just to check a box of feminism.

Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal Photograph by Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 7:10 pm

With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', actress Rasika Dugal is happy with the kind of content that is being written about women as she feels that earlier the few "women centric" films was just an act of tokenism and just to check a box of feminism.

Asked how does she feel about women taking the lead in the OTT space and making content, Rasika in a conversation with IANS said: "I am very happy with the kind of content that is being written about women."

"A few years earlier, I used to feel that people are talking a lot about 'women centric' films. But I would always feel at some level, not with everything, but with a few projects I feel that it was just an act of tokenism... Just to check a box of feminism they (makers) would be like 'lets make this'."

Rasika, who is currently seen in the second instalment of the Netflix series 'Delhi Crime', added: "The script otherwise wouldn't have any nuance, wouldn't really try to explore about what the woman is going through but I feel that has changed."

The actress, who made her acting debut with 'Anwar' in 2007, feels that there has been an evolution in terms of content related to women.

"I feel that the characters written about women now... 'Delhi Crime' is a very good example of that are very nuanced. They are celebrating femininity, they are exploring what it is to like being a woman in this country," she said.

Rasika will next be seen in the third instalment of 'Mirzapur', where she will reprise the role of Beena Tripathi, wife of the dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiyya.

Related stories

Rasika Dugal Shadowed A Police Officer For 'Delhi Crime 2'

Rasika Dugal On Reprising Characters: Tougher For Writers Than Actors

From Mousy Trainee To Confident Cop: Rasika Dugal On 'Delhi Crime' Season 2

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rasika Dugal Actor Rasika Dugal Delhi Crime Delhi Crime 2 Mirzapur Feminism Women Centric Movies Personal Opinion India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh In Thriller, Qualify For Super Four - Highlights

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh In Thriller, Qualify For Super Four - Highlights