Monday, May 09, 2022
Ranveer Singh Reveals He Has Been Discussing Baby Names With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be released in theatres on May 13. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar.

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone Instagram

Updated: 09 May 2022 12:12 pm

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.' During most of his promotional appearances, Singh has talked about family, taking time off for his parents, and his life with Deepika Padukone.

Singh plays a guy on a journey to defend his wife and unborn kid from a patriarchal culture in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.' In a unique way, the film addresses issues such as female foeticide and gender inequality.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Singh was questioned if he has any names selected for future kids. Saying that he frequently obsesses over kids’ names, Singh said, “I’m fascinated by unique names, every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are powerful names, some are cute names, and some are short names.”

Singh also said that he has a long list of names planned for his future children. He refused to divulge them, saying, “I’m very secretive about it because I don’t want people to steal them. I don’t want them to get common. I do have a list but I’m playing that card very close to me. But, I’m discussing them with Deepika.”

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' stars Shalini Pandey as Jayesh’s wife while Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah portray his parents. The film is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Productions.

On May 13, 2022, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be released in cinemas. After dating for several years, Padukone and Singh married in 2018.

