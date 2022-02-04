Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Randeep Hooda Injures Himself While Filming Action Sequence for His Upcoming Show 'Inspector Avinash'

On the sets of his next series, 'Inspector Avinash,' actor Randeep Hooda suffered a critical injury while filming an action sequence and was taken to the hospital.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 1:33 pm

When it comes to commitment and hard work, actors go above and beyond to make a shot better and more effective, and celebrities are frequently hurt while filming action sequences, but this does not damper their spirits.

Randeep Hooda is a powerful and versatile actor who is capable of entirely immersing himself in a role and nailing an action sequence. According to prior interviews, the actor shed 18 kg in just 28 days during filming the highly acclaimed film 'Sarabjit,' which nearly killed him.

'Inspector Avinash,' in which Hooda plays a cop, recently sustained a critical injury during filming an action sequence with co-star Amit Sial, leading everyone to hurry him to the hospital.

Despite his injuries, the actor continued filming, mindful of the large number of people on set and his wish to avoid being the reason for the shoot's cancellation. He took measures and utilised cold packs to numb the region so he could continue the film, and he didn't visit a doctor until after the shoot was finished. This is the same knee that Hooda hurt while filming action scenes for 'Radhe' in 2021, according to sources. 

Neeraj Pathak, who is most known for his work on Sunny Deol's 'Bhaiaji' Superhit, is presently directing the crime-thriller series 'Inspector Avinash.' The crew began filming for the web show on January 15, 2021, but it was put on hold owing to the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic. Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose, and Abhimanyu Singh will also appear in 'Inspector Avinash.'

On the work front, Hooda will appear in a variety of diverse and unusual films this year, including Sai Kabeer's 'Mard,' and Balwinder Singh Janjua's 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,' among others.

