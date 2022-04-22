Actress Rakhi Sawant is making headlines once again, and this time it’s a legal hassle. An FIR has been filed against the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant in connection with a video that went viral on social media.

During the promotion of her song, ‘Mera Warga’, Sawant was seen wearing a black and beige multi-layer bikini, a stone-studded top, and black feathers. The artist is frequently in the headlines for her scandals and statements, and this time she referred to her appearance as 'Tribal' and went on to also add the word ‘Adivasi’ to it.

However, it appears that netizens were unimpressed with it. Netizens began to ridicule the ‘Bigg Boss’ celebrity shortly after the video was uploaded on social media.

According to reports on Lehren, the Kendriya Sarna Samiti of Jharkhand has purportedly filed an FIR against her for posting the alleged 'vulgar video.' According to Kendriya Sarna Samiti, the actress has offended the community and should face consequences. “We want Rakhi Sawant to apologise publically before the tribal community, failing which, we will continue agitation against her,” said the head.

In the aforementioned video, she says, “Hey guys aap mera yeh look dekh rahe hai aaj…poora tribal looks…poora adivasi jisko hum kehte hain (Hey guys, are you seeing my new look? It's a full tribal look, full Adivasi what we call).”

Rakhi Sawant stated a few months back that she says whatever comes to her without hesitation. “I am very upfront. Whatever comes to my mind or my heart I just say it. There is no filter in my heart or my mouth,” she had told, as per Lehren.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant appears in the music video dressed as a tribal lady, with the song's composer Gurbax, Burrah, and Happy Singh. The actress was dressed in a tribal black feather outfit with a studded crop top and a beige skirt in the video.