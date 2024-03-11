'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani': Akshat's Entry Brings Twists And Turns In Anushka, Virat's Life

The audiences of the courtroom drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' have witnessed how tension between Anushka (Jennifer Winget) and Virat (Karan Wahi) is escalating to a breaking point.

With each new case, their unresolved past issues are resurfacing, fueling an intense confrontation. Just when a glimmer of hope emerges, a childhood friend and Anushka's perfect match, re-enters her life, played by Sid Makkar as Akshat Mehra.