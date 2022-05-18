Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is presently filming ‘Citadel’, her forthcoming show. Last week, the actress announced that she was returning to work at Citadel after sharing a photo of her and American singer Nick Jonas' baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for the first time on Instagram. Chopra shared a snapshot of herself with bruises on her face after a shoot day in her new post.

Chopra shared a selfie of herself with a bruise beneath her nose and on her lips as she seemed to be filming another action sequence for the series, revealing a day in the life of her acting career. "Did u have a tough day at work as well?" she said in the caption. The actress was dressed in black attire in the shot.

Awkwafina, who appeared to be applauding Chopra for her fierce appearance, responded to Chopra's picture with a series of fire emojis in the comments. ‘Citadel’ has been one of Chopra's most eagerly anticipated projects, since it will see her reunite with ‘Eternals’ actor Richard Madden. Film producer Patrick Moran and American directors the Russo brothers have also worked on the series.

Joe Russo recently said in an interview with Variety that the premise of the espionage series has been kept securely under wraps because "It’s a big world set against the backdrop of a thriller. Each show features complimentary narratives, set in different locations, using different characters but are all tangentially associated with one of the two major organisations that are in the show.”