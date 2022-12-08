Prince Harry Recalls His Proposal To Meghan Markle In Netflix Series: Didn’t Know If She Was Going To Say Yes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to share their fairytale love life in the latest Netflix series ‘Harry & Meghan’. The royal couple also revealed how they fell in love with each other apart from opening up about how Prince Harry popped the question by going down on one knee.

Meghan mentioned that she was in the UK to attend Wimbledon in 2016 when she first went out on a date with Harry. She addresses him as H throughout the series. Recalling the first date, Meghan said, “He was so refreshingly fun, and we were childlike together,” adding that as she got back home, she asked him for dinner the next day. Meghan quipped, “He thought it was very American and forward.” She also remembered that when they met the next day, at that moment “we knew we were going to give it a go.”

In another part of the series, Harry said that because of who he is, he always wondered how he could cultivate real relationships, and added, “I remember thinking, ‘how can I find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me?'” Revealing how every relationship that he had had would end in a short time, Harry stated, “Every relationship that I had, within a matter of weeks or months were splattered all over the newspaper and that person’s family harassed and their lives turned upside down.”

Last but not the least, Harry recalled how he proposed to her in November 2017, and said he did it, “While she was greasing chicken, I popped a bottle of champagne.” He said that he wasn’t sure if she was going to say yes. “In the north garden, being looked over the staff flats. I got 15 electric candles. Of course, I got down on one knee,” he smiled. To which Meghan reacted, “I was so joyful and excited.”

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in a royal wedding in May 2018.