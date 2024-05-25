In an interview with DD India, she broke her silence on not doing films for six years. She said she didn't want to do a film as she was focusing on business and also wanted to focus on her personal life. ''People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but you have a biological clock. I’ve never dated anyone in the industry. I’ve never dated an actor. So the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family. It’s great to play various lives, but you shouldn’t forget to live your life. So I wanted to have children. Business was also very exciting since it was something new. But mostly, I wanted to focus on my personal life. I really don’t want to be an accomplished actor and a lonely person,'' said Preity.