After making a stunning appearance in a white gown at Cannes 2024, actress Preity Zinta has yet again turned heads on the red carpet. Preity opted for a pink saree for her second look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Preity looked gorgeous in an embellished sequin saree designed by Seema Gujral. She was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi and completed her look in jewellery by Chopard. The 'Dil Se' actress arrived in the saree for the screening of the film 'La Plus Precieuse des Marchandises' (The Most Precious of Cargoes).
At the screening, Preity posed on the red carpet alongside actress Melanie Laurent among other celebrities. Expressing her excitement, the actress told Brut India, ''It's wonderful to be here after a long time. I am excited to be here''. She also clicked selfies with fans.
For the unversed, Preity Zinta is at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan.
Preity had earlier worked with Santosh Sivan in several films including her debut film, 'Dil Se' that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. It was directed by Mani Ratnam.
The dimpled beauty recently attended the gala event in the South of France. She struck poses by the riverside in a white pearl gown and shared the pics on Instagram handle. "Oh Cannes, so happy to be back'', she captioned the pics with a heart emoji.
On the work front, Preity Zinta is making her comeback to acting in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming period drama 'Lahore 1947'. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, it stars Sunny Deol in the lead.
In an interview with DD India, she broke her silence on not doing films for six years. She said she didn't want to do a film as she was focusing on business and also wanted to focus on her personal life. ''People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but you have a biological clock. I’ve never dated anyone in the industry. I’ve never dated an actor. So the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family. It’s great to play various lives, but you shouldn’t forget to live your life. So I wanted to have children. Business was also very exciting since it was something new. But mostly, I wanted to focus on my personal life. I really don’t want to be an accomplished actor and a lonely person,'' said Preity.