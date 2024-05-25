Art & Entertainment

Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree

Preity Zinta looked gorgeous in an embellished pink sequin saree designed by Seema Gujral.

X
Preity Zinta in saree on the red carpet of Cannes 2024 Photo: X
info_icon

After making a stunning appearance in a white gown at Cannes 2024, actress Preity Zinta has yet again turned heads on the red carpet. Preity opted for a pink saree for her second look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. 

Preity looked gorgeous in an embellished sequin saree designed by Seema Gujral. She was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi and completed her look in jewellery by Chopard. The 'Dil Se' actress arrived in the saree for the screening of the film 'La Plus Precieuse des Marchandises' (The Most Precious of Cargoes).

At the screening, Preity posed on the red carpet alongside actress Melanie Laurent among other celebrities. Expressing her excitement, the actress told Brut India, ''It's wonderful to be here after a long time. I am excited to be here''. She also clicked selfies with fans.

For the unversed, Preity Zinta is at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

Preity had earlier worked with Santosh Sivan in several films including her debut film, 'Dil Se' that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. It was directed by Mani Ratnam.

The dimpled beauty recently attended the gala event in the South of France. She struck poses by the riverside in a white pearl gown and shared the pics on Instagram handle. "Oh Cannes, so happy to be back'', she captioned the pics with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Preity Zinta is making her comeback to acting in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming period drama 'Lahore 1947'. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, it stars Sunny Deol in the lead.

In an interview with DD India, she broke her silence on not doing films for six years. She said she didn't want to do a film as she was focusing on business and also wanted to focus on her personal life. ''People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but you have a biological clock. I’ve never dated anyone in the industry. I’ve never dated an actor. So the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family. It’s great to play various lives, but you shouldn’t forget to live your life. So I wanted to have children. Business was also very exciting since it was something new. But mostly, I wanted to focus on my personal life. I really don’t want to be an accomplished actor and a lonely person,'' said Preity.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu, S Jaishankar And Top Leaders Cast Vote | See Pics
  2. Hyderabad-Based Tourists Drive Into Stream In Kerala While Using Google Maps
  3. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  4. Day In Pics: May 25, 2024
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Voting and PDP Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra En Route To Delhi To Cast His Vote, Shows Victory Sign To Paparazzi
  2. Esha Gupta Casts Her Vote, Urges The Rest Of Delhi To ‘Come On’
  3. Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Secretly Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony
  4. Rutuja Bagwe: Gave A 'Marathi Touch To My Dialogues' In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'
  5. Sanjay Dutt Remembers Dad Sunil Dutt’s Love On His 19th Death Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Vs B Ongbamrungphan In Malaysia Masters SF Gets Underway
  2. Kanika Siwach Shines As Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4-2 In Shootout
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Final Preview
  4. World Para Athletics C'ships: India Bags Silver, Bronze In F46 Javelin After Protest
  5. IPL 2024: Kumar Sangakkara Points To Fatigue After Rajasthan Royals' Engine Failure In Final Stages
World News
  1. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  2. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  3. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  5. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 11 AM Voter Turnout At 25.76%; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase