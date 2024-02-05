Pratik Sehajpal: I Have Always Been A Very Toxic Guy In Relationships

Ahead of the Valentine’s week, actor Pratik Sehajpal has opened up on his relationship status, sharing that he is single and will stay the same way for now, adding that he has always been very "toxic" in relationships.

Pratik, who is currently seen in the show ‘Jab Mila Tu’ shared: “I am single and will stay the same way for now. Mai apne pyaar ki 'Talab' on screen poori kar leta hoon (I fulfil my craving for love on screen).”