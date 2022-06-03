Filmmaker Prakash Jha opened up about his series ‘Ashram’ starring Bobby Deol. The show has received a lot of criticism over the years and has also been accused of ‘defaming Hinduism’.

Talking to Times Now Digital, the filmmaker said that for every negative review there are a lot of people who respond positively. He added that he believes in the freedom of expression of the critics’ thoughts and opinions.

"This is the first time have heard that. It's okay, give you the freedom to say that. It is your point of view," Jha said when talking about the backlash and accusations the series has faced from religious activist groups. He also noted that the show is a work of fiction and should be treated as such.

The show's plot focuses on Deol's character, Baba Nirala, a preacher whose followers have complete faith in him and will do anything he asks of them. However, Baba Nirala is a conman turned godman who makes sure that his devotees give him their money and their lives to the Ashram.

‘Aashram 3' also stars Esha Gupta in a key role, alongside Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey and Rajeev Siddhartharta.