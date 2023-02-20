Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Prachee Shah Paandya: I Wouldn't Want To Be A Contestant On ‘Bigg Boss’, I’ve Never Really Related To The Show

Home Art & Entertainment

Prachee Shah Paandya: I Wouldn't Want To Be A Contestant On ‘Bigg Boss’, I’ve Never Really Related To The Show

Every TV actor has been approached by ‘Bigg Boss’ at some point in their careers. However, Prachee Shah Paandya says that she has never been asked to be a part of the show, and she also reasons as to why she doesn’t relate to the content of the show.

Prachee Shah Paandya
Prachee Shah Paandya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 10:09 pm

Prachee Shah Paandya began her career in TV and went on to do films and OTT shows in today’s time. However, one thing that has always eluded her is ‘Bigg Boss’. Despite her being the queen of Ekta Kapoor series in the 2000s and her being one of the topmost names in the television industry, she says that she has never been offered the show.

“No, I have never really been offered ‘Bigg Boss’ and actually somehow, I have never really related to the show as well. So, I don't really think I would want to be a contestant in a show like that,” says Prachee Shah Paandya about ‘Bigg Boss’.

The reality TV show, however, recently concluded its 16th season. MC Stan won the show this season, which was said to be one of the topmost-rated seasons of the show. Let’s wait and watch whether the makers of the show approach Prachee Shah Paandya or not for the next season of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Related stories

Prachee Shah Paandya: ‘Chhatriwali’ Gave My Daughter Insights About Things Which She Knew But She Didn't Have Clarity About

‘Chhatriwali’ On Zee5 Movie Review: After ‘Helmet’ And ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, Now Rakul Preet Singh Tries To Break The Condom Taboo

Rakul Preet Singh On 'Chhatriwali': I Am Finally Getting To Headline A Film

On the work front, Prachee Shah Paandya was recently seen in ‘Chhatriwali’ on Zee5. The film got a massive appreciation for the content, and her character, even though it was small, was impactful and loved by all. She also recently performed Kathak on stage at the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Prachee Shah Paandya Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan Salman Khan Zee5 Chhatriwali
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria