Prachee Shah Paandya: I Wouldn't Want To Be A Contestant On ‘Bigg Boss’, I’ve Never Really Related To The Show

Prachee Shah Paandya began her career in TV and went on to do films and OTT shows in today’s time. However, one thing that has always eluded her is ‘Bigg Boss’. Despite her being the queen of Ekta Kapoor series in the 2000s and her being one of the topmost names in the television industry, she says that she has never been offered the show.

“No, I have never really been offered ‘Bigg Boss’ and actually somehow, I have never really related to the show as well. So, I don't really think I would want to be a contestant in a show like that,” says Prachee Shah Paandya about ‘Bigg Boss’.

The reality TV show, however, recently concluded its 16th season. MC Stan won the show this season, which was said to be one of the topmost-rated seasons of the show. Let’s wait and watch whether the makers of the show approach Prachee Shah Paandya or not for the next season of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

On the work front, Prachee Shah Paandya was recently seen in ‘Chhatriwali’ on Zee5. The film got a massive appreciation for the content, and her character, even though it was small, was impactful and loved by all. She also recently performed Kathak on stage at the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai.