Prabhas And Pooja Hedge’s 'Radhe Shyam' Crosses Rs 400 Crore In 10 Days

Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s recently released film 'Radhe Shyam' has been spinning gold at the box office ever since its release. The film has collected over Rs. 400 crore in the last 10 days and people from all over the world have showered love on the film.

The film initially fetched some criticism from the critics, but the audience seems to have made their own decision, translating into numbers for the film. According to Zee News, over Rs 200 crores have been collected from the theatrical release worldwide and is said to have done exceptionally well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Rs 200 crore have been earned through other platforms such as satellite, digital and music. In fact, the buzz is that the makers earned a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore from the satellite and digital platform even before it hit screens.

Shot in the picturesque of locations of Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, the chemistry shared between Prabhas and Hegde seem to have impressed people. In the love saga, Prabhas plays the role of a palmist, Vikramaditya while Hegde plays the role of doctor Prerana. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the narrator of the story. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma and Bhagyashree.

The UV Creations production has been presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Radha Krishna Kumar has directed the film while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has edited the film. The love story with a twist has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The film’s story revolves around a tough battle between love and destiny. The film’s cinematography also boasts of top-notch special effects.



The film’s release date was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and it finally hit screens worldwide on March 11.