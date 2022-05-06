Poonam Pandey Says She 'Can't Smell Anything' After Suffering Domestic Abuse And A Brain Haemorrhage

Indian model and actress, Poonam Pandey, has confessed that she lost her sense of smell as a result of her ex-husband Sam Bombay's domestic abuse. The model-actor, who has previously spoken about the abuse she endured at the hands of her ex-husband, stated that the loss of smell was also linked to the brain bleed she experienced during the beating, according to a report by ETimes.

Pandey has departed the reality program ‘Lock Upp’, which will conclude on May 7. Pandey had spoken out about domestic violence on the captivity-based reality program, stating that she had attempted suicide numerous times as a result of the same.

Pandey told ETimes after her exit from the program, "Because I am unable to detect smells, I inquire about them. That's how I detect scents. When I was subjected to domestic abuse, I entirely lost my sense of smell. It is linked to a brain bleeding. But honestly, I am lot stronger mentally and physically right now."

Pandey had filed a domestic violence lawsuit against Bombay only a few weeks after marrying him in September 2020. She spoke up about the violence on ‘Lock Upp’, stating that he once beat her so severely that she had a brain haemorrhage. She stated, "He would claim I love my dogs more than him if I loved them and slept with them. That's what type of remark is it? Why should I get f**** beaten up because I love my dogs? Is that a valid basis for a brain haemorrhage? Because I own one.”

She went on to say that her brain damage was not healing properly because Bombay continued hitting her in the same place again and again. She remembered, "To cover it, I'd put on lipstick, gloss, and laugh in front of everyone. In front of everyone, I'd keep my calm. I used to keep being struck in the same location."

'Lock Upp' is set to have its finale this weekend.