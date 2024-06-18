Pashmina Roshan Talks About Why She's Making Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Calling it a perfect debut, Pashmina said: "And as the things went forward, the music came along, we were treated so well, we were taken so much care of... it is my debut and feels like a perfect... everything right. Everything fell in place for me." Talking about her acting aspirations, Pashmina said she discovered her love for cinema on the sets of 'Koi... Mil Gaya'. "Me and my sister Suranika used to go on the set, and it used to be the happiest place on earth for us. We used to feel like we should never come back home. That is where I learned that I enjoy being on set. I had theatre in school. I had a really lovely teacher Ms Amala, who was so passionate about work, that she instilled that passion in us. And I think everyone from that class has gone into the creative field, and I think a lot is owed to her," Pashmina said.