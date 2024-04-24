Park Eun-bin To Reunite With Her 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' Director For A Superhero K-Drama? Here's What We Know

Reportedly, in ‘The B Team,’ the actress has been given the role of Eun Chae-ni, the granddaughter of the proprietor of a restaurant. Her character is known for her sharp intellect, gracious demeanour, and dedicated approach to everything that she does. However, as she grows older, she becomes more determined and independent, pursuing her aspirations without hesitation, often pushing the limits of convention, making her life adventurous yet dangerous.