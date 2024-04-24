Park Eun-bin To Reunite With Her 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' Director For A Superhero K-Drama? Here's What We Know

Popular South Korean actress Park Eun-bin is currently in talks to play the female lead in a superhero K-Drama. According to STARNEWS on April 23, the actress is set to take on a leading role in the new drama titled ‘The B Team,’ under the direction of Yoo In-shik, who previously collaborated with her on the acclaimed series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’
In response to the report, her agency, Namoo Actors, stated, “‘The B Team’ is one of the projects Park Eun-bin is currently reviewing.”
‘The B Team’ chronicles the adventures of ‘flawed superhumans’ grappling with uncontrollable superpowers, leading to inadvertent public displays of their abilities. Over the course of time, the drama underwent a creative transformation during production, and ended up becoming an entirely original series. Romantic Crew, the production company, clarified, “It is a decision made in agreement with the original creator. The title will also undergo a change.”
The captivating and much-loved concept stems from the visionary imagination of the late renowned writer Stan Lee and was initially conceptualized approximately six years ago with the aim of introducing superheroes of Asian descent.
Reportedly, in ‘The B Team,’ the actress has been given the role of Eun Chae-ni, the granddaughter of the proprietor of a restaurant. Her character is known for her sharp intellect, gracious demeanour, and dedicated approach to everything that she does. However, as she grows older, she becomes more determined and independent, pursuing her aspirations without hesitation, often pushing the limits of convention, making her life adventurous yet dangerous.
While Yoo In-sik has been roped in to helm, the script has been penned by Heo Da Joong and Kang Eun Kyung. The project seems to an immersive journey into the lives of characters navigating their extraordinary abilities. However, neither Park Eun-bin nor her agency has officially confirmed her involvement in the project.
Currently, the actress is busy filming for an upcoming medical thriller, ‘Hyper Knife,’ which is slated for release later this year.