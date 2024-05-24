Art & Entertainment

Orry Confesses He Was An 'Inconsiderate Social Climber' In School, Gives A Peek Of His Alma Mater In Kodaikanal

In a recent interview, Orry opened up about his childhood days. He said that he was like Regina George from 'Mean Girls' in school.

Instagram
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, is often clicked with his celebrity friends – be it Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, or Sara Ali Khan. The mystery behind Orry’s life is always high because there isn’t much information available online about his school or his family. The social media personality recently put these speculations to rest as he shared a video from his alma mater and talked about his childhood.

Taking to his social media, Orry shared a vlog from his boarding school in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. In his 40-minute vlog, the social media personality shared his desire to travel by train to Kodaikanal. However, he was taken aback to find that the train lacked drinks and snacks, remarking that it "wasn't like the train in Harry Potter." Upon arriving at his school and meeting the students at the school, they referred to him as "the most relevant person in the world," a compliment that delighted him greatly.

In his vlog, he also revealed that he saw himself as the Regina George of his school, having created a 'Burn Book' like the one in ‘Mean Girls.’ He admitted to being an "inconsiderate social climber" and often fabricated gossip about himself to ensure he remained a topic of conversation. He also recounted an incident where his favorite teacher labeled him a "pretender," a nickname that quickly spread and became his name among peers.

Orry kept his profession a mystery, leading many to speculate about his livelihood. He first gained attention by being frequently photographed with Bollywood celebrities such as Nysa Devgn and Ananya Panday. In numerous interviews since then, he has opened up about his education, his income sources, and the fees he charges for appearances.

