Taking to his social media, Orry shared a vlog from his boarding school in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. In his 40-minute vlog, the social media personality shared his desire to travel by train to Kodaikanal. However, he was taken aback to find that the train lacked drinks and snacks, remarking that it "wasn't like the train in Harry Potter." Upon arriving at his school and meeting the students at the school, they referred to him as "the most relevant person in the world," a compliment that delighted him greatly.