Nyrraa M Banerji On Trolls: I Don’t Understand What One Achieves By Shaming Someone They Don’t Know Much About

From Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opening up about being body shamed to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas becoming parents via surrogacy, celeb stories always make headlines. And, it is often seen how many such incidents lead to people judging these known names, without knowing the real reason. ‘Pishachini’ actress Nyrraa M Banerji, feels the reason this happens is that celebrities are like role models for people in general.

“Our fans look up to us for inspiration too. So, whatever an actor does publicly it becomes a sensational event. I think therefore it is very important for actors to set the right example and act responsibly,” she says.

Banerji too has faced negativity. “I have faced trolling for no reason. But if the rumours are false it shouldn’t matter and in any way, everyone has the freedom of speech. That’s what I tell myself all the time. Everyone has a perception and perspective and some people don’t really have better things to do so they wake up and decide who to troll that day. But, as a celeb, as long as it doesn’t affect your personal life in any way, avoid such things,” she adds.

Social media makes things go viral. While many enjoy the attention, there are others who react to it.

“As I just said, some people just don’t have anything concrete in life to do. So, they waste their time doing this. I don’t understand what one achieves by shaming someone they don’t know much about?” she asks.

Fame has its price. Being a celebrity has its own baggage as well as responsibilities. But, it seems, not everyone understands that.

“I think every celeb should understand that you are for the public and made by the public. You are here to entertain. People look up to you as idols. So, setting the right example is extremely important,” she ends.