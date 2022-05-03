Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Nushrratt Bharuccha's Film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' To Release On June 10

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's next release is 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. The makers announced the release date on May 2.

Updated: 03 May 2022 4:50 pm

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen next in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. The film will also star Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. The makers of the social comedy movie announced the release date on May 2 along with the poster. The film will hit the cinemas on June 10. 

Bharuccha took to her Instagram and shared the poster and release date. ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ revolves around a girl from Madhya Pradesh who starts selling condoms in her town. The film then shows the challenges she faces, according to the Indian Express. 

The poster is also well-explanatory about the movie, as it shows a condom slipping out from the back pocket of a girl’s jeans. The movie went on floors in September last year and wrapped up in December 2021 in Chanderi. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa. 

Bharuccha was recently seen in movies like 'Chhalaang', 'Dream Girl' and ' Hurdang'.

